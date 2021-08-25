Mostly Cloudy icon
Matthew McConaughey responds to Gov. Greg Abbott testing negative for COVID-19

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

AUSTIN – Texas’ own Matthew McConaughey took to Twitter last Saturday to wish Gov. Greg Abbott a speedy recovery after he was tested positive for COVID-19.

Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, said his infection was “brief and mild” and has continued to quarantine based on doctors’ recommendations.

“Glad you are now testing negative for COVID, Gov. Abbott,” he wrote on Twitter. “Health to you, Cecilia, Texas, and beyond.”

McConaughey ended his tweet encouraging Abbott and everyone in Texas to mask up, get vaccinated and to “just keep livin’.”

The governor’s office has been testing Abbott daily until Tuesday of last week, when he was tested positive. His wife, Cecilia, had tested negative.

