Matthew McConaughey responds to Gov. Greg Abbott testing negative for COVID-19

AUSTIN – Texas’ own Matthew McConaughey took to Twitter last Saturday to wish Gov. Greg Abbott a speedy recovery after he was tested positive for COVID-19.

Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, said his infection was “brief and mild” and has continued to quarantine based on doctors’ recommendations.

RELATED: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests negative for COVID-19 four days after positive test

“Glad you are now testing negative for COVID, Gov. Abbott,” he wrote on Twitter. “Health to you, Cecilia, Texas, and beyond.”

Glad you’re now testing negative for Covid Governor Abbott. Thank you for mentioning that “the vaccination you received made your infection brief and mild.” Health to you, Cecilia, Texas, and beyond. mask, vax and just keep livin, mcconaughey https://t.co/yFOJRlf4Mw — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) August 21, 2021

McConaughey ended his tweet encouraging Abbott and everyone in Texas to mask up, get vaccinated and to “just keep livin’.”

The governor’s office has been testing Abbott daily until Tuesday of last week, when he was tested positive. His wife, Cecilia, had tested negative.