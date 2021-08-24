Partly Cloudy icon
‘Tidal Swing’: World’s tallest, fastest attraction coming soon to Texas next year

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Tidal Surge coming to Sea World San Antonio next year
SAN ANTONIO – Sea World San Antonio will be home to the world’s “tallest and fastest” attraction next year, KSAT reported.

The new attraction, a screaming swing named “Tidal Surge” will make its debut in spring of 2022, SeaWorld announced.

The ride will feature two pendulums swinging as high as 135 feet with speeds of up to 68 miles per hour.

It will also seat up to 40 people per car and will “levitate guests with pulse-pounding swings and breathtaking views,” their website said.

Are you daring enough to ride “Tidal Surge” once it opens? Tell us in the comments below.

