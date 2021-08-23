VIDEO: London restaurant surprises blind guest with birthday message written in Braille

A restaurant is going viral for wishing a blind customer a happy birthday in Braille.

A TikTok video that showed a blind guest receiving a heartwarming surprise of her life at a restaurant is going viral, “TODAY” reported.

Natalie Te Paa, an aspiring singer according to her profile, went out for dinner with her friend, Claire Sara, at a London restaurant, according to “TODAY.” Sara informed the restaurant discreetly that it was Te Paa’s birthday.

In the video from TikTok, two restaurant employees presented a plate saying “happy birthday” written in Braille. Sara, then guides her hand to the plate to feel the raised dots.

“No freaking way! They did not!” she exclaimed in the video, realizing what it said on the plate.

Giovanni Galluccio, the restaurant’s manager, told “TODAY” this was the first time they wrote a birthday message in Braille.

At the end of the video, the caption read: “So take heart despite how broken the world is right now...true kindness still exists.”