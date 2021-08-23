Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to wear Tiffany Diamond in new campaign ‘About Love’

Beyonce and Jay-Z in new Tiffany & Co campaign.

HOUSTON – Tiffany & Co. unveiled a new, historic campaign featuring Houston’s own Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z appearing alongside a never-before-seen painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The Houston-born singer became the first Black woman to wear the prestigious diamond, with 128.54 carats and 82 facets. It was previously worn by actress Audrey Hepburn, the star actress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

In a post shared on the jeweler’s Instagram page, a video advertisement shows Beyoncé and Jay-Z with a rendition of “Moon River” from the popular 1961 movie.

Tiffany had recently acquired the artwork, titled “Equals Pi” from a private collector, who had possession of it since the early 1980s, and it features the jeweler’s signature robin-egg blue with layers of storytelling within the painting, WWD reported.

Ad

According to CNN, Tiffany & Co. said it will donate $2 million towards scholarships for historically black colleges as part of their partnership with the Carters.

The campaign, “About Love” is set to launch in September, CNN reported.