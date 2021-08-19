Houston ranks 6th worst city for dating, survey says

HOUSTON – Single and ready to mingle, Houston?

Houston was ranked 6th worst for dating in a survey by real estate research company Clever.

Why did the Bayou City ranked so low in the survey? Clever said it’s due to fewer date-night options in the area and the average date-night bill costs between $15-$21 more than the top 10 best cities.

According to the rankings, Houston currently has an average star rating of 4.3 in 64 restaurants in the area with 47% of its population are unmarried.

One Texas city, Austin, is ranked among the top 10 best, primarily for their wide variety of arts and entertainment venues per 100,000 attendees, the survey said.

New Orleans was crowned the best city for singles by Clever, mainly for the nightlife and many of the city’s creative date options throughout the area--from nature walks to midnight burlesque.

The research company surveyed 50 most populous U.S. cities using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Yelp, Black Tux and the U.S. Census. They also used metrics and z-score calculations from population to affordability.

You can read the survey results here.

Do you agree with Houston being one of the worst cities for dating? Tell us in the comments below.