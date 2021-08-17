This website lets you rent boats, many of which even come with a captain

It seems as if there’s an Airbnb-type site for everything these days.
Have you heard of GetMyBoat, a site and mobile app families and groups of friends can use to rent out boats and hit the water?
It might be a fun activity as we inch closer to Labor Day weekend, just saying! Check out this massive river boat.
“Many of our rental options are charters, which include a boat captain, so no worries if no one has prior boating experience,” said Val Streif, a spokesperson for GetMyBoat.
That sounds like it’s a step up from renting a boat at a local lake. Plus, being able to custom-tailor your options sounds nice, too.
There’s no guarantee that the perfect boat exists in your dream destination or on your local lake, but it’s worth a gander, right? Here’s a look at the app:
Streif said boats are available for all budgets and interests.
Also, if you’re a boat owner and you’d like to list yours, it’s free to do so.
“The past two summers have been quite the ride here at GetMyBoat,” Streif said in a August 2021 email. “We’re seeing 700% growth this year, and that is on top of a really crazy growth year in 2020. Boating stood out as a great activity during the height of the pandemic. It’s social-distancing friendly to stay away from groups that aren’t your own family and be on your own boat. Boats are also regularly cleaned and sanitized between rentals/charters, and being outdoors is definitely the safer option. We are on track to have our best year yet -- sending over a million people boating before the end of 2021. We’ve grown to offer over 140,000 boating experiences across 9,300 destinations.”
He went on to say people have rescheduled once-canceled events from 2020 using GetMyBoat, which has been awesome. They’ve heard of weddings, bachelorette parties, family gatherings and more.
Some owners have even have transitioned out of their full-time jobs into being boat captains full time, Streif said.
Cool idea!