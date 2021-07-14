Fireworks, hot air balloon rides make a landing at Typhoon Texas for Space Day

HOUSTON – Typhoon Texas will host its annual Space Day Saturday, which will be filled with fireworks and loads of fun.

The West Houston family waterpark will bring space-themed activities, hot air balloon rides, and meet costumed astronauts. Houston Astros’ Orbit will also pay a visit to the waterpark to meet guests.

The festivities will begin at around 4:30 p.m., starting off with skydiving performers and tethered hot air balloon rides, both of which are weather permitting.

Most Typhoon Texas attractions will be lit up in neon lights beginning at 8 p.m. with fireworks capping off the night starting at 10 p.m.

