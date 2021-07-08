Anime Matsuri returns to George R. Brown Convention Center after yearlong pause. What you need to know before you go.

HOUSTON – After a yearlong postponement due to the pandemic, Anime Matsuri is coming back to Houston.

The anime and Japanese culture convention returns this year with attractions, exhibits, and programming for all ages spilling throughout George R. Brown Convention Center, Discovery Green, and the Hilton Americas Hotel.

One of the biggest attractions this year is the one-of-a-kind Godzilla store that features merchandise from the “Godzilla” franchise throughout the years, including items exclusive to Japan only shown during this weekend. Guests staying at the Hilton Americas Hotel will have a chance to stay inside a themed “Godzilla Room” via raffle.

Guests who do not have a badge to access the convention are not left out, as Discovery Green will be transformed into a Japanese garden all weekend. The Tenjin Festival, taking place nightly all weekend will feature a beer garden, cultural music, art and dance, and traditional Taiko drums.

Guests can also purchase food from a variety of diverse food trucks, buy items and gear from visiting vendors, and take photos with cosplayers.

Anime Matsuri will take place July 8-11, and tickets are available online and at the door. For more information, click here.