Chris Shepard’s Southern Smoke Foundation awarded 2021′s ‘Best of the Best’ award, magazine says

HOUSTON – The Houston-based charity Southern Smoke Foundation was awarded as the 2021 “Best of the Best in Dining” for their ongoing charity efforts by industry magazine Robb Report.

The charity organization was selected among chefs, restauranteurs, and other organizations that shows leadership and compassion last year, according to a Facebook post on June 22.

Southern Smoke was able to raise money to grant relief for food and hospitality workers in the Houston-area and beyond, averaging over $2,000 in direct aid to recipients, the post said.

Relief efforts intensified after Chef David Chang won $1 million during an episode of “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” last November.

Southern Smoke first appeared in Robb Report in 2019 as chairman Chris Shepard was recognized as the “world’s top chef” in their “Best of the Best” awards, CultureMap reported.