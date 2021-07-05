Ask 2: Is it illegal to release balloons in Texas?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Is it illegal to release balloons in Texas?

Answer: It’s not illegal, but some states have already made balloon release laws.

You can still release balloons in memory of a loved one or another occasion in Texas, but environmentalists want Texans to be aware that balloons released into the sky can be tangled with birds, power lines and can cause ocean debris.

Virginia was most recent to make balloon releases illegal, according to WSLS. The fine is $25 per balloon released. Florida, California and Tennessee have also outlawed balloon releases in the recent years, with fines of up to $100.

