‘PIVOT!’: ‘Friends’ parody is coming to Houston this October to Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

HOUSTON – The Bayou City will bring our favorite ‘Friends’ to the Hobby Center stage this fall; well, a parody version of them, anyway.

The production by Right Angle Entertainment, “Friends! The Musical Parody” will debut at the Hobby Center this October, bringing the best moments from the iconic TV sitcom’s best and funniest moments from all 10 seasons in an “uncensored, musical romp.”

According to the description, the production is a hilarious new musical that celebrates the “wacky misadventures” of a group of 20-something pals navigating the pitfalls of life in 1990s Manhattan.

The plot unfolds when an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear.

Tickets for the “Friends! The Musical Parody” are on sale now on the Hobby Center website starting at $44.