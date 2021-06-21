Cloudy icon
The search for the next ‘American Idol’ is on. Here’s how Texans can sign up to audition for the show’s next season

HOUSTON – Dreaming of becoming the next “American Idol”?

Texans have the opportunity to audition for the popular singing contest as submissions are being accepted online for the upcoming “Idol Across America.”

According to its website, the show says there are two ways to participate in this year’s audition. Future superstars have the option to reserve their spot for the in-person virtual audition with show producers or upload a video of their submission at any time during the submission period.

Contestants who are planning to audition for “American Idol” must be 15 years or older as of September 15 and have access to ZOOM if you are auditioning live.

Texas participants are scheduled to audition on August 27, the show’s rules stated.

Those who are interested in auditioning for “American Idol” can sign up here. For rules and eligibility, click here.

