Texas ranked 8th among most ‘fun’ states in U.S., study says

HOUSTON – From Buc-ees to NASA to Friday night football, it’s no wonder Texas is ranked within the top 10 most fun states in the U.S.

In a study by WalletHub, Texas is ranked 8th on the list for having the most restaurants, movie theaters, and fitness centers per capita.

However, when it comes to having access to nature and wildlife, Texas ranks 46 in having the worst access to National Parks, according to WalletHub.

The study was evaluated using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, National Park Service and TripAdvisor and rankings were determined by two key categories: entertainment and recreation, and nightlife.

For the top fun states in the U.S. California, Florida, Nevada came out as the top three.

To learn more about the study, click here.

