‘I was in such good health.’ From the top of her game to a paralyzing stroke -- how this journalist made the comeback of a lifetime.

Kristen Aguirre, by all accounts, did everything right: She wanted to deliver the news, and work as a storyteller, especially for underserved communities -- and after college, she landed TV jobs in Quincy, Illinois; Flint, Michigan; and then Denver, working as a reporter and anchor. It seemed like nothing could stop her. Until she was blindsided by a ischemic stroke that hit the motor strip of her brain.

To this day, doctors still aren’t sure what caused the stroke.

But Aguirre refused to give up. She put in the hard work toward recovery. At one point when she was living in a rehabilitation center, she had to be fitted for a wheelchair, which doctors said she’d need to use at home. Not so fast, she thought -- and Aguirre learned to walk again instead.

She re-entered the workforce, too: Only to be told by her job that she was “no longer up to standards,” and fired. It was a tough blow.

But rather than leaving the industry or going another professional route, Aguirre decided she was more than her stroke and stronger than her circumstances: So she put herself back out there. This is her story.

Chapter 1

In September 2017, Aguirre left her news job in Flint, Michigan for a similar position in Denver. It felt like an exciting career move. I remember: I attended a goodbye party for Kristen at a restaurant in downtown Flint, as she was a coworker of my husband’s. I’d only met Kristen a handful of times, but I felt drawn to her warm personality. I couldn’t stay at the party long, but we raised our glasses to Kristen and clinked “cheers” to her next chapter in Colorado.

