The wild reports from the latest Texas Game Warden Field Notes

The following notes were compiled from recent Texas Parks and Wildlife law enforcement reports and published in a release. Here are some of the wildest reports from the department’s latest edition of Game Warden Field Notes:

A Mitchell/Howard County game warden received a call about a Howard County resident who admitted to being in possession of a juvenile American Alligator without a proper permit. The warden met with the resident and was able to take custody of the juvenile alligator. When interviewing the resident, the warden discovered that the resident was given the alligator by another individual who could not take care of it. Later that week, the warden met with the original owner who admitted having possession of the alligator. The juvenile alligator was relocated to a rehabilitation center and charges are pending.

Game Wardens’ Best Friend

An Orange County game warden responded to a call from a petroleum company to report someone hunting without landowner consent. Upon arrival on the property, the warden identified and made contact with an individual that was within the property and admitted to hunting hogs with dogs. Another subject was hiding in the woods, but the warden was able to get his name and phone number from one of the dogs’ collars. After more than an hour and a half, the subject came out of the woods. The warden identified and released both subjects to obtain non-consent affidavits from the landowner’s agent. Cases pending on both subjects.

Oh, Crap(pie)

Three Williamson County game wardens were checking night fishermen at Lake Granger and the San Gabriel River when they saw a man and woman loading up their fishing gear and getting ready to leave. The warden identified himself and asked if they had any luck, and the woman replied and said they had caught two fish. Both individuals showed the wardens their valid fishing licenses and let the warden see the two fish they had on the stringer. The warden saw a Styrofoam ice chest and asked them if they had any fish in there. The man said, “Yes, we do but one might be small.” The warden opened the ice chest and found two undersized crappies measuring nine inches. Citations and civil restitution were filed.

Caught Red Handed

