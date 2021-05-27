This woman wanted a change for her business. She never expected one mural would lead to this outpouring of support.

This story is a part of our "Something Good" series, which is designed to remind you of all the goodness in the world: the moments that can make you smile, feel warm inside and applaud humanity.

About a year ago, a Detroit-area business owner realized she didn’t love part of her hair salon: A massive wall that made up the entire length of the building.

“I used to cringe, looking at the brick wall,” Nikki Maybee said.

She’s had the building for about 12 years, she told us in a recent phone interview. It houses Salon Simply Beautiful, which Maybee owns and manages.

At some point, she said, she knew it was time for a change.

Originally, Maybee hoped it would be a quick-enough process.

“But last year was last year,” Maybee said with a laugh, in reference to the COVID-19 pandemic and everything that stalled or had to be put on hold. Admittedly, the year didn’t go as planned for many people.

So with lots of time on her hands, Maybee did some self-reflection: What did she want for the wall? How would she go about turning her vision into a reality?

She developed a plan to create a mural on that brick wall, to reinvigorate the salon and the area.

