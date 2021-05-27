See how big murals are made during this weekend’s ‘Big Walls, Big Dreams’ event in Houston

The "Preservons la Creation" mural in Houston is seen in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – Ever wanted to see how a mural is made in Houston? You’ll definitely have a chance this weekend.

Several artists from all over the U.S. have teamed up to create big murals in certain areas of Houston, part of the ‘Big Walls, Big Dreams’ event entering its final weekend, concluding with their main event, ‘Dream Big Downtown.’

Visitors can do a self-guided tour of the murals that are nearing completion or already completed whether by driving or via bike. Free BCycle rides will be offered with 30 minutes free using the code ‘BIGWALLS.’

Two ‘Refresh stops’ will be open to visitors taking a break from touring the murals. ‘Dream Big Downtown,’ will take place at Preston and Main Streets in downtown Houston, where chalk artists and street painters will be taking the streets to create their best art and will include live music.

The other, “Tranquility,” will feature an oasis of nature from the 21st Century for visitors at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston’s Lillie and Hugh Roy Sculpture Garden.

To learn more about the art mural tour and to view the schedule, click here.

For a map of all mural locations, click here.