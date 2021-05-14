EaDo rooftop container home among trendiest Airbnb listings across US

HOUSTON – Looking for a place to take a break during the summer? One Houston-area Airbnb listing is listed for rent, and it’s currently available.

Airbnb rounded up a list of trending homes people are booking for the summer with COVID-19 cases trending downward and people getting vaccinated.

The homes, according to Airbnb, were selected based on remaining availability this summer, high reviews and most-desired by guests. The list of homes included California, New York, and Colorado.

East Downtown Rooftop Container Home on AirBnB (AirBnB)

One of the trending homes is an East Downtown home made with shipping containers and features a rooftop patio with one unit stacked over the other. The home is located at walking distance to bars and restaurants, BBVA Stadium, and Downtown Houston.

The home can be rented by the room or entirely, according to the listing. It also features a shared yard area, stunning views of the downtown skyline and spacious rooms, accommodating up to 4 guests.

The Houston-area AirBnB is listed starting at $146 per night and is available for rent through a superhost. Both upstairs and downstairs units are available for rent, and both units are also available to rent as one whole unit.

To learn more and to book, click here.