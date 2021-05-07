Partly Cloudy icon
Features

Do one of your favorite things: Here’s how to join ‘The Sound of Music’ singalong in Houston this weekend

Ana Gonzalez
, Digital Contributor

Maria and Capt. Von Trapp ("The Sound of Music")
Maria and Capt. Von Trapp ("The Sound of Music") (20th Century Fox)

HOUSTON – The spotlight is on for the Houston Grand Opera.

All set to return to the stage this year, the Houston Grand Opera will bring “The Sound of Music,” a classic film bringing songs such as “My Favorite Things” and many more to the University of Houston’s TDECU Stadium this Saturday.

The performance will be a socially-distanced singalong of all the popular songs from the classic film, accompanied by the Houston Grand Opera Chorus and Orchestra, according to a news release.

Your heart will want to sing every song it hears at our socially distanced singalong. 💞🎵 Help us fill the TDECU stadium...

Posted by Houston Grand Opera on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

The performance begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 8. Doors open at 6 p.m.

COVID-19 protocols will be enforced at the stadium, including mask requirements for guests 10 and over and social distancing.

To learn more about “My Favorite Things: Songs from The Sound of Music,” click here.

The Houston Grand Opera unveiled its 2021-2022 schedule on Thursday, with productions including “Carmen,” “Snowy Day” and “The Magic Flute.” Tickets for these and other performances are now available and can be purchased here.

