‘Let’s get crazy’: Video shows 20 Bob Ross plush dolls testing out roller coaster

MASON, Ohio – One of Ohio’s popular amusement parks is hyping the season opener with a coaster full of “happy little friends.”

Kings’s Island, located near Cincinnati, loaded up more than 20 Bob Ross plush dolls in a test run for their newest giga coaster, “The Orion,” sending the dolls on a high-flying, twisty-loop ride with speeds of up to 91 miles per hour.

According to a spokesperson for Kings’s Island, the Bob Ross plush dolls will be available as a souvenir prize from carnival games inside the park.

See the full ride below. King’s Island is set to open their season May 15.