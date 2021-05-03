Partly Cloudy icon
Features

Celebrating Asian/Pacific American Heritage with Tobiuo Sushi and Bar

Joe Sam
, Houston Life Correspondent

Picture of Tobiuo Sushi & Bar from Instagram
Picture of Tobiuo Sushi & Bar from Instagram (Tobiuo Sushi & Bar)

HOUSTON – With a menu of innovative, beautifully presented sushi, Tobiuo Sushi & Bar in La Centerra Shopping Center in Katy, Texas has earned wide appeal and accolades. Tobiuo has been operating since 2019 under the leadership of owner Sherman Yeung (formerly of Uchi, Izakaya Wa and Yauatcha). The restaurant is known for its Japanese small plates and craft cocktails, as well as warm, attentive hospitality in a bright, modern space.

In recognition of celebrating all things Asian/Pacific American heritage, find out Monday, May 3 on Houston Life at 3 p.m. why this local restaurant and bar is so important to the community.

