Celebrating Asian/Pacific American Heritage with Tobiuo Sushi and Bar

HOUSTON – With a menu of innovative, beautifully presented sushi, Tobiuo Sushi & Bar in La Centerra Shopping Center in Katy, Texas has earned wide appeal and accolades. Tobiuo has been operating since 2019 under the leadership of owner Sherman Yeung (formerly of Uchi, Izakaya Wa and Yauatcha). The restaurant is known for its Japanese small plates and craft cocktails, as well as warm, attentive hospitality in a bright, modern space.

