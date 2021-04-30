Money Chicha, Greyhounds among 8 bands performing in Downtown Houston’s ‘Road to River Revival’ monthly music festival at Market Square Park

HOUSTON – Grab your lawn chairs and bring your take-out. Concerts are coming back to Downtown Houston!

Regional artists from San Antonio to New Orleans will take center stage in ‘Road to River Revival’ Music Fest, in collaboration with Houston’s Splice Records and Saint Arnold Brewing Company.

Concerts will take place at Market Square Park monthly starting Saturday, May 8, and every month leading up to the popular “River Revival Music Festival’ in New Braunfels, according to a news release.

Featured artists for ‘Road to River Revival’ include Sweet Crude, Maggie Bell Band and Mia Borders of New Orleans, Ancient Cat Society of Houston, and Greyhounds and Money Chicha of Austin.

The festival is free for all guests, and parking is free after 6 p.m. around Market Square Park. Guests are also encouraged to bring their own food, blankets and/or lawn chairs for the event.

For more information and to see which artists will be performing each month, click here.

The ‘River Revival Music Festival’ will take place Sept. 23-26 in New Braunfels.