Happy birthday Travis Scott! 5 things the Houston rapper has done for his hometown and beyond

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2019 file photo, Travis Scott performs during Day 2 of Music Midtown in Atlanta. In April 2021, Scott was honored for his work as one of five recipients of the inaugural RAD impact awards. Scott plans to give several scholarships to HBCU students with the funds. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP, File)

HOUSTON – Houston rapper Travis Scott turns 29 on Friday!

The “Sicko Mode” star, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II poured so much love for his hometown of Houston by delivering his philanthropic efforts and bringing his sold-out “Astroworld” music festival to NRG Park.

The rapper was born and raised in the South Park neighborhood in Houston and attended Elkins High School.

Here are five things the Houston rapper has done for H-Town and beyond:

1. He brought back Astroworld as a music festival

In 2018, Travis Scott blew his fans away with a music festival dedicated to the beloved Houston theme park, which closed down in 2005. Enlisting artists such as Post Malone, Young Thug and Lil’ Wayne, Astroworld Festival was well-received by Houstonians and out-of-town visitors and is well-known to sell out tickets within a day without a lineup announcement.

The festival will make a return November 5-6, with the first time the festival expands to two days due to overwhelming demand.