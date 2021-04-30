Ever wanted to live in a Painted Lady? This $1.1M green home in Midtown will have you owning a piece of history

If you want to own a piece of history, this victorian-style home in Houston’s Midtown is calling your name.

Houston – If you want to own a piece of history, this Victorian-style home in Houston’s Midtown is calling your name.

The green and yellow home, located in the center of Westmoreland Historic District, is up for grabs for $1,150,000.

The Harper House is located at 319 Hawthorne St. and is equipped with hardwood floors, three fireplaces, a foyer, a parlor, a family room, a backyard with a pool, and a 2-car garage with a second story one-bedroom apartment.

The Harper House was constructed in 1905 from mail-order house plans designed by Tennessee architect George Barber. The home was first occupied by Benjamin and Bertie Harper and their two children. Ben Harper owned the Union Iron Works Inc., and was vice-president of the Harris County Bank and Trust Company.

The five-bedroom home was once labeled “Suburban Beauty” in an 1899 issue of American Homes. The home is also listed in the National Registration of Historic Places by the United States Department of Interior.

