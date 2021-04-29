This $2.75M home in the Heights is full of history with modern touches

Houston – Do you love homes that are modern, yet historic? Well, this may be the perfect home for you and your family.

Take a look at this historic home with tons of charm and character in the Houston Heights area.

The home, which is located at 2222 Oxford Street in the Heights, is equipped with a game room, a pool with a hot tub, a three-story elevator and an asking price of $2,750,000.

The charming home, which was built in 2015, sports five bedrooms, five full baths, one-half bath and 7,292 square feet of living space on a 10,000 square-foot lot.

Its floorplan includes entertaining spaces for gatherings, both large and intimate; a game room with a full kitchen and bathroom with sliding doors leading to a central courtyard and covered rear patio; a pool with a hot tub and wood-burning fireplace; an outdoor kitchen, and an exercise room.

For buyers interested in this property, please contact the brokerage firm Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty or listing agent Stephen Warrell.

Scroll through the photos below to take a look inside the charismatic property and let us know if you think it’s worth the price.