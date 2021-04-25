Local man living with autism turns recycled paper into beautiful works of art

HOUSTON – Houston artist Grant Maniér could be defined as a Renaissance man.

Not only is he a published author of several books, but he is also an award-winning eco-artist and an advocate for special needs and environmental responsibility.

In his childhood, working with paper became his form of art therapy, and now as an adult, he creates sensational collages using thousands of pieces of recycled calendars, magazines, posters, puzzles, and more.

The 25-year-old has traveled the nation teaching children and adults how to create Eco-Art and save the planet.

Grant Maniér eco-art (Grant Maniér)

Maniér joined Houston Life to talk about a huge milestone in his career after he recently raised $30,000 with his art for children living with disabilities.