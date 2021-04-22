Save money on your water bill, Houston. Here’s how you can buy or build a rain barrel.

Rain barrels are a great way to conserve water and save on your next bill

HOUSTON – If you’re wondering, yes--rain barrels and rain harvesting are legal in Texas.

Not only rain collecting is good for your wallet, it’s also for the environment. The more rainwater you collect in your barrel, the less money you will spend on your next water bill, according to Take Care of Texas. If you live in an area with a limited water supply, rainwater can also be beneficial to your household.

There are several ways to harvest rainwater here in Texas:

Installing a rain barrel

The Home Depot has a comprehensive guide to building a rain barrel.

You will need the following tools:

Power drill

A barrel

Hose bib

Sealant

Garden hoses

Downspout extension kit

Trash can lid

Landscape fabric

Learn how to build one yourself by following this video here.

Buying a rain barrel system

Not a DIY-er? No problem. Houston Public Works has a special offer for city residents interested in harvesting rainfall.

A great way to conserve 💧 is by using a rain barrel. The #HouPublicWorks Fall Rain Barrel Sale is underway! Get your discounted rain barrel for $77 (retail price $139). You can also order a compost bin for $62.

You can get a 50-gallon Ivy Rain Barrel at a discounted price for $77, which is about 40% off retail.

You can order one online until Oct. 9 by clicking here.

Home improvement stores such as The Home Depot and Lowe’s have rain barrels in stock, ranging from $90 with a minimum of 50 gallons.