Cabo or Houston? This $14.5M Spanish-style home will make you feel like you’re on an island with a resort-style pool. 3-bedroom guest house

Houston – Need a home that will make you feel like you’re on vacation every time you walk outside? Well, we may have found the perfect home, but it’ll cost you a pretty penny.

Take a look at this opulent Mediterranean-style villa in Briar Forest.

The estate, which is located at 6 W Rivercrest Drive in Houston, is equipped with a resort-style pool, a 3-bedroom guest home, and an asking price of $14,500,000.

The main home, built-in 2013, sports seven bedrooms, nine full baths, five half baths and 21,032 square feet of living space on 3.70 acres.

Its floorplan includes a palatial entry with custom ironwork which opens to a banquet-sized dining room and library; a state-of-the-art kitchen and a service kitchen; a master bedroom with an expansive private terrace, dual bathrooms, dressing rooms and custom couture-worthy closets, morning room, and study; and a 5-car garage and 2 Porte-Cochere’s.

There’s not much information on the guest home beside it being adjacent to the main home and equipped with three bedrooms.

Scroll through the photos above to take a look inside the Texas-sized property and let us know if you think it’s worth the price.

For buyers interested in this property, please contact the brokerage firm Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty or listing agent Susan Boss.