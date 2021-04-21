These 17 Houstonians made it to Forbes’ 2021 ‘Richest People in the World’ list

HOUSTON – Despite a tough 2020, many billionaires, pushed to the limit to remain on Forbes’ prestigious list.
Seventeen of those billionaires listed in Forbes’ 2021 Richest People in the World are from Houston and includes Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, Astros owner Jim Crane and Toyota Dealerships CEO Dan Friedkin.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk raked in more than $150 billion in the past year, while Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates remained in the top five for their commitment during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Forbes.
See which Houstonians ranked in Forbes’ 2021 Richest People in the World:
Richard Kinder
Founder & CEO, Kinder Morgan
Rank: 369
Net worth: $7 billion
Dannine Avara
Enterprise Products
Rank: 451
Net worth: $6 billion
Robert Brockman
CEO, Reynolds & Reynolds
Rank: No. 451,
Net worth: $6 billion
Scott Duncan
Enterprise Products
Rank: 451
Net Worth: $6 billion
Milane Frantz
Enterprise Products
Rank: 451
Net worth: $6 billion
Randa Duncan Williams
Enterprise Products, Texas Monthly Magazine
Rank: 451
Net worth: $6 billion
Tilman Fertitta
Houston Rockets, Landry’s
Rank: 622
Net worth: $4.6 billion
Dan Friedkin
Gulf States Toyota Dealerships
Rank: 705
Net worth: $4.1 billion
Janice McNair
Houston Texans
Rank: 705
Net worth: $4.1 billion
John Arnold
Energy Trader
Rank: 925
Net worth: $3.3 billion
Leo Koguan
SHI International, Sugar Land
Rank: 1,444
Net worth: $2.2 billion
Jeffery Hildebrand
Co-Founder, Hilcorp
Rank: 1,580
Net worth: $2 billion
Leslie Alexander
Former owner, Houston Rockets
Rank: 1,750
Net worth: $1.8 billion
Fayez Sarofim
Fayez Sarofim & Co.
Rank: 2,035
Net worth: $1.5 billion
Jim Crane
Houston Astros
Rank: 2,141
Net worth: $1.4 billion
Wilbur “Ed” Bosarge Jr.
High-Speed Trader, Quantlab
Rank: 2,674
Net worth: $1 billion
George Bishop
GeoSouthern Energy, The Woodlands
Rank: 1,517
Net worth: $2.1 billion
