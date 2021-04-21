These 17 Houstonians made it to Forbes’ 2021 ‘Richest People in the World’ list

HOUSTON – Despite a tough 2020, many billionaires, pushed to the limit to remain on Forbes’ prestigious list.

Seventeen of those billionaires listed in Forbes’ 2021 Richest People in the World are from Houston and includes Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, Astros owner Jim Crane and Toyota Dealerships CEO Dan Friedkin.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk raked in more than $150 billion in the past year, while Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates remained in the top five for their commitment during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Forbes.

See which Houstonians ranked in Forbes’ 2021 Richest People in the World:

Richard Kinder

Founder & CEO, Kinder Morgan

Rank: 369

Net worth: $7 billion

Richard Kinder (Courtesy of Forbes)

Dannine Avara

Enterprise Products

Rank: 451

Net worth: $6 billion

Dannine Avara (Courtesy of Forbes)

Robert Brockman

CEO, Reynolds & Reynolds

Rank: No. 451,

Net worth: $6 billion

Robert Brockman (KPRC)

Scott Duncan

Enterprise Products

Rank: 451

Net Worth: $6 billion

Scott Duncan (CelebrityNetWorth)

Milane Frantz

Enterprise Products

Rank: 451

Net worth: $6 billion

Milane Frantz (Celebrity NetWorth)

Randa Duncan Williams

Enterprise Products, Texas Monthly Magazine

Rank: 451

Net worth: $6 billion

Randa Duncan Williams (Celebrity NetWorth)

Tilman Fertitta

Houston Rockets, Landry’s

Rank: 622

Net worth: $4.6 billion

Dan Friedkin

Gulf States Toyota Dealerships

Rank: 705

Net worth: $4.1 billion

Dan Friedkin (The Friedkin Group)

Janice McNair

Houston Texans

Rank: 705

Net worth: $4.1 billion

Janice McNair (Courtesy of Forbes)

John Arnold

Energy Trader

Rank: 925

Net worth: $3.3 billion

John Arnold (Courtesy of Forbes)

Leo Koguan

SHI International, Sugar Land

Rank: 1,444

Net worth: $2.2 billion

Leo Koguan (Peking University)

Jeffery Hildebrand

Co-Founder, Hilcorp

Rank: 1,580

Net worth: $2 billion

Jeffery Hildebrand (Texas A&M University)

Leslie Alexander

Former owner, Houston Rockets

Rank: 1,750

Net worth: $1.8 billion

Rockets owner Leslie Alexander (Getty Images)

Fayez Sarofim

Fayez Sarofim & Co.

Rank: 2,035

Net worth: $1.5 billion

Fayez Sarofim (Zippia)

Jim Crane

Houston Astros

Rank: 2,141

Net worth: $1.4 billion

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane speaks at a news conference in Houston, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Crane opened the news conference by saying manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired for the team's sign-stealing during its run to the 2017 World Series title. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP) (© 2020 Houston Chronicle)

Wilbur “Ed” Bosarge Jr.

High-Speed Trader, Quantlab

Rank: 2,674

Net worth: $1 billion

Wilbur "Ed" Bosarge, Jr. (Quantlab)

George Bishop

GeoSouthern Energy, The Woodlands

Rank: 1,517

Net worth: $2.1 billion

(no photo)