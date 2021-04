Our planet is so pretty. Let's help keep it this way.

Earth Day puts a spotlight on the planet’s health, and often makes us think about what we can do to help out.

Whether it’s planting a tree, joining a cleanup effort or donating to a worthy cause, there are SO many ways to lend a hand.

Here’s a handy tool, below, that just might help you find the perfect Earth Day activity.

Tell us in the comments what you plan on doing to mark the big day (set for Thursday!)