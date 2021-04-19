Your favorite Disney characters return to Houston for Disney On Ice ‘Mickey’s Search Party’

You could win free tickets to Disney On Ice coming to Houston in April!!

HOUSTON – Disney On Ice ‘Mickey’s Search Party’ is in Houston at NRG Stadium through April 25!

This production features not only ice skating, but also includes acrobatic stunt skaters and stilt skaters as well.

‘Disney On Ice’ skater Jamie Hathaway is from Bryan, TX and is thrilled to be returning to Houston to perform for families and friends, as well as welcome families back to live entertainment.

Get details on show times and tickets HERE.

And if you’re reading this before Wednesday, you can enter to WIN tickets from “Houston Life.”

Entering is completely free and open to KPRC 2 Insiders. Not an Insider yet? It’s free and easy to join to start enjoying Insider-only perks like exclusive contests, freebies and opportunities to connect with your favorite KPRC 2 News anchors and Houston Life hosts.

Ad

Once you’re an Insider, be sure to fill out the entry form HERE.

Submissions will be accepted through April 20. Be sure to watch Houston Life (3-4 p.m.) on April 21 for our live winner announcement! Good luck!