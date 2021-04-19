The joyous melody of acceptance: Meet the HUBCAPS

HOUSTON – What started as part of an after-school gathering for a group of teenagers and young adults on the autism spectrum, turned into an inspiring musical project.

The local band, The HUBCAPS, was formed 5 years ago under the direction Ken Stueart.

The HUBCAPS at Jones Hall (The HUB Houston)

Stueart has an ability to spot raw talent, and he certainly found it when he joined the faculty of The HUB Houston, a non-residential program supporting neurodiverse teenagers and young adults.

“This group always surprises me. When they are given challenges, they are willing to put in the work needed. Seeing that they have developed remarkable growth in their talents gives me joy that I have helped them to find what truly gives them happiness and that is the love of all music,” said the band director and faculty mentor.

The HUBCAPS have performed in a variety of venues around town, from Jones Hall to the Art Car parade.

To learn more about the group’s moving story, catch the HUBCAPS on Houston Life this Thursday, April 22 at 3 p.m.

To connect with the band, click here.