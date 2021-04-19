‘RHONJ’ star, Margaret Josephs dishes on her life before reality TV, career challenges and finding her ‘happily ever after’ in new memoir

Margaret Josephs, fashion designer turned reality TV housewife, shares her secrets to success in new memoir, called "Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget."

HOUSTON – She’s one of our favorite Jersey girls on Bravo’s hit reality series, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Margaret Josephs is sharing her wild ride to finding success, both personally and professionally, in a new memoir called, “Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget.”

From overcoming challenges in her childhood to building her own lifestyle brand and fashion empire, this powerhouse in pigtails (as she’s often referred to as) - is hoping to inspire and encourage others to find their own success in life, love and business.

She’s also spilling stories from her personal life that haven’t been shared before on the RHONJ, like the time Joan Rivers gave her the best advice she ever got, the rendezvous she had with a famous rock star, and the affair with her contractor that ended her first marriage - but gave her the happily ever after she was always looking for.

Watch Margaret on Houston Life this Tuesday, April 20th at 3 p.m.

