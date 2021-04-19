Infertility Awareness Week: Author Amy Klein shares her heartfelt journey to have a baby

HOUSTON – Author and columnist, Amy Klein, details her struggles to try to get pregnant in her successful New York Times “Fertility Diary” column.

Klein spent three years, nine rounds of IVF with ten doctors, and four miscarriages before she had her daughter.

Author Amy Klein and her daughter (Amy Klein)

She will join Houston Life on Monday, April 19 at 3 p.m. for a candid conversation about how to navigate the physical and emotional demands of fertility treatments.

Klein is the author of The Trying Game: Get Through Fertility Treatment and Get Pregnant without Losing Your Mind, an empowering guide for couples facing obstacles trying to conceive.

The Trying Game (Penguin/Random House)

For more information about Klein, you can click here.