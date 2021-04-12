Prizes galore from the Nutcracker Market!

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate spring, there’s no doubt you will want to check out the Nutcracker Market coming to the NRG Center from April 16-18! Nearly 150 merchants will be showcasing seasonal items, including apparel, vacation accessories, gourmet food, home decor items, and much, much more.

Houston Life is offering a chance for one grand prize winner to claim a slew of prizes with a combined value of more than $1,000. Admission tickets are also up for grabs for four runners-up! And entry is completely free! All you have to do is fill out the entry form. All rules and regulations apply. Good luck!