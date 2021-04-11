How Johnny Nash helped shape the music of Houston country artist Carl Ray

HOUSTON – Houston Native, Carl Ray, has been making music as a way of bringing people together.

In his recordings, he mixes his country flair with his unique perspective of being one of the few successful black country artists.

Ray recently finished his first Bluegrass/Gospel album, titled Coming Home, and he joins Houston Life on Thursday, April 15 at 3 pm to chat about this new project and his incredible bond with mentor and music legend Johnny Nash.

Nash is best known for his 1972 hit, “I Can See Clearly Now.”

Hear all about Ray’s special relationship with Nash and how he is paying homage to his musical hero, who died in 2020.

To connect with Carl Ray, click here.

You can listen to one of his previous singles in the video below.