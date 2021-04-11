Are you looking for a new job? This book could give you tools to get back into the workforce

(Career Choreography™: Your Step-by-Step Guide to Finding the Right Job and Achieving Huge Success and Happiness”.)

HOUSTON – For over 35 years, Ken Lindner has guided individuals in a very diverse pool of job categories and professional fields.

And now this successful celebrity career coach is sharing his knowledge in a brand-new book, Career Choreography™: Your Step-by-Step Guide to Finding the Right Job and Achieving Huge Success and Happiness.

The book is geared towards folks who aspire to enter the workforce for the first time or want to re-enter it after taking time away from it. It also has advice for those who just aren’t happy or fulfilled in their current positions.

“When you are looking to re-enter the workforce, your first step is to identify those individuals with whom you had a positive working relationship and who think highly of you. These individuals should be in positions to hire you or have the relationships and credibility to effectively and strongly recommend you to employers who can hire you,” said Lindner, who is the career developer of broadcasting mega-stars such as Lester Holt, Mario Lopez, Megyn Kelly or Nancy O’Dell.

Ken Lindner (Ken Lindner)

For more tips, Lindner will join Houston Life on Tuesday, March 13 at 3 pm to give his insight on what are some of the key things that someone should look for when they are hoping to find a job, position, or career that will be fulfilling.

