No shoes, no shirt, no worries: Is there really a nudist resort in the Houston area?

Yes, the Houston-area does have its own nudist resort.

Situated on 25 acres in Montgomery County, Emerald Lake Resort is a no-clothing campground where adults who want an extra degree of liberation gather to swim, fish, socialize and relax, unencumbered by their cares -- or their clothes.

The facility, which advertises itself as “Houston’s only nude beach,” is a nudist resort affiliated with both the American Association of Nude Recreation (AANR) as well as Wisconsin-based The Naturist Society (TNS). It’s one of around a dozen such nudist clubs in Texas.

Here, visitors are expected to be mostly naked for most of their stay.

“Many first-time or inexperienced visitors are concerned about being completely nude, especially around others,” the resort’s website reads. “Nudity is REQUIRED, however, we do permit people to disrobe but then use a towel, some type of wrap or robe etc. to cover themselves, until they discover it’s a safe and comfortable environment to completely remove it.”

Ad

Sure, nudity is required, but it is by no means a spot rife for voyeurism, according to the resort’s website. Rather, the resort advertises that it offers its guests an au naturel return to nature.

“Expect the peace and the comfort that comes from being clothes free,” the resort’s website reads. “There is no sexuality involved, therefore, tension is reduced and the natural state takes over. You will not be judged by your body size, shape or age.”

To ensure the experience remains appropriate and safe, the resort makes it clear what it tolerates and what it does not. There’s a lengthy list of ground rules.

Just a few of Emerald Lake’s rules: Always carry a towel to sit on, never photograph anyone without their express permission, no lewd or rude behavior, and, obviously, no overt sexual activity.

“Unwanted attention given through staring, touching, verbal or non-verbal actions violates our resort rules and can lead to immediate expulsion,” reads one of many such warnings posted on the resort’s website.

Ad

Emerald Lake’s biggest draw -- aside from it’s no-clothing policy -- is its 10-acre lake, which possesses its own island and a hearty stock of catfish, crappie and bass. Visitors can bring their boats, ride jet skis around the lake, use paddle boats and kayaks or sunbathe on the small sand beach.

Fittingly, the resort is outfitted simply with the bare necessities. Amenities include a common area that offers seating, a TV, and access to a kitchen and a hot tub. Elsewhere on the grounds are a pool, an RV park, several camp sites, a bed-and breakfast and another hot tub.

For the safety of resort staff and guests amid the ongoing pandemic, temperature checks are conducted upon entry and “common sense” social distancing strategies are encouraged.

The resort is open year-round. Day passes cost $30. There are also several membership options available.

What: Sunbathers at Emerald Lake Resort can dispense with formalities such as clothes while enjoying the beauty of a 10-acre man-made lake at a clothing-free campground in Porter.

Ad

Where: Emerald Lake Resort is located at 23198 TX-494 Loop, Porter, TX 77365.

Cost: $30 day pass

For more information: Email elnr494@gmail.com or visit emeraldlakeresorthouston.com.

Searching for more things to do in and around Houston? Visit our Things To Do page.