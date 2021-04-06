Want to earn some cash? Binge-watch true crime documentaries and get paid for it.

HOUSTON – True crime and mystery enthusiasts can apply for the job of their dreams.
TV company MagellanTV is offering fans a job of a lifetime that offers pay for binge-watching true crime documentaries.
But here’s the catch, though: you will have to stream it for 24 hours nonstop and document your experience on social media.
Documentaries include “The Columbine Massacre: In the Killer’s Mind,” and “Jonestown Paradise Lost’” and range between 45 to 132 minutes of runtime each.
Those who complete their experience will earn $2,400 cash and a one-year membership to MagellanTV.
The company will provide the guidelines and some extra time -- up to 48 hours -- if you need to step away or sleep for a couple of hours.
If you think you could do it, apply for the job here.