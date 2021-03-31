All Abilities Park coming to Fort Bend County, officials say; This is what we know so far

An overgrown lot will be the future home of a new all-abilities park in Fort Bend County

HOUSTON – An All Abilities Park is in early stages of construction in Fort Bend County, officials say.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George and the Fort Bend Parks & Fairground Department shared images this week on their Facebook pages of a lot that they say is designated as the future site of the park. The exact location of the new park has not been revealed.

KPRC 2 has reached out to a spokesperson for Fort Bend Parks & Fairgrounds Department. Renderings of the park have not been released and will be shared on or before April 21.

The department encourages residents to continue following their Facebook page for updates to the new park.