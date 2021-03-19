Houston rapper Bun B to headline “Reading With a Rapper” event this Saturday

HOUSTON – Houston rapper Bun B will make an appearance during Saturday’s “Reading With A Rapper” interactive exhibition, bringing literacy awareness to Houston students.

The exhibition will take place at Prauper, located at 218 Westcott near Memorial Drive.

Bun B will engage in an artist talk with attendees while they also engage in interactive classrooms that will place them directly in a simulation using AR.

In celebration of the RWAR & Beats By Dre partnership, @legendsdolive presents “The RWAR House”. An Interactive Museum. 🏡💫



Featuring @Bunb!



In collaboration with @prauper.studios & @beatsbydre! https://t.co/jRjbrB03TD pic.twitter.com/svpkPRJjCa — Reading With A Rapper (@ReadingWARapper) March 19, 2021

As a way to strengthen literacy skills through rap lyrics and English/Language Arts core metrics, the “Reading With A Rapper” House will feature a music meditation room, an interactive classroom and a lounge where students can decompress.

A certified educator will led the simulation with headphones from the program’s sponsor, Beats by Dr. Dre.

The organization also selected a group of students to participate in the interactive classrooms just as if the program had visited their school, the release said.

“Reading With A Rapper” will take place this Saturday from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Tickets for the event are sold out.