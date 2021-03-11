Brisket among 5 things Texans favor most, survey says

HOUSTON – Ever wondered about Texas’ favorite things?

In a survey by AT&T’s The Wave, they used reputable online sources for lists of each state’s popular characteristics, such as favorite YouTube channels, favorite food, and favorite tourist attractions.

For Texas, brisket topped as the must-try food in the state, while the San Antonio Riverwalk was most loved by tourists.

Mark's brisket image. (KSAT)

The Dallas Cowboys became the top sports team for Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas.

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2020, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys and Prescott have finally agreed on a contract two years after negotiations began with the star quarterback. The team the agreement was reached Monday, March 8, 2021, with further details to be announced. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

In the entertainment industry, “Armageddon”, the 1998 film starring Bruce Willis was the top movie that was set in the state.

Reggaeton artist Maluma became the top musician for Texans on YouTube. Houston’s own Beyoncé came out on top for Mississippi, according to the map.

FILE - Maluma, center, performs at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Aug. 20, 2018. Maluma will perform at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 30. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Invision)

The full results can be found here. Do you agree with these favorites? Tell us in the comments below.