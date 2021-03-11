Brisket among 5 things Texans favor most, survey says

HOUSTON – Ever wondered about Texas’ favorite things?
In a survey by AT&T’s The Wave, they used reputable online sources for lists of each state’s popular characteristics, such as favorite YouTube channels, favorite food, and favorite tourist attractions.
For Texas, brisket topped as the must-try food in the state, while the San Antonio Riverwalk was most loved by tourists.
The Dallas Cowboys became the top sports team for Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas.
In the entertainment industry, “Armageddon”, the 1998 film starring Bruce Willis was the top movie that was set in the state.
Reggaeton artist Maluma became the top musician for Texans on YouTube. Houston’s own Beyoncé came out on top for Mississippi, according to the map.
The full results can be found here.