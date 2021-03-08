The goats make a return to Houston Arboretum and Nature Center. Here’s how, when to see them

HOUSTON – The goats are back at the Houston Arboretum and Nature Center this week.

Houstonians can take a trip up the North Meadow Trail to see between 120 to 150 goats grazing and eating dried grass at a distance.

The goats are from Rent-A-Ruminant, which provides an “eco-friendly” alternative to mowing unwanted vegetation, free of pesticides and commercial mowing.

In case you missed the news, the goats from Rent A Ruminant Texas are back on site grazing the Meadow. They’ll be here... Posted by Houston Arboretum & Nature Center on Monday, March 8, 2021

The grass-eating goats are no stranger to the Arboretum -- they’ve had stints last October and November.

A map of the Houston Arboretum and Nature Center that points the goats’ location can be viewed here. Arboretum officials say the best way to access the meadow where the goats will be located is to follow the Outer Loop Trail from the Woodway parking lot.

You can check out the goats until Thursday from 7 a.m. to dusk at 4501 Woodway near 610.