World’s first-ever Peppa Pig theme park set to open in Florida in 2022

ORLANDO – Houston parents may want to take their “little piggies” to Florida on their next vacation next year.

Legoland Florida Resort near Orlando will be opening a standalone theme park dedicated to popular children’s TV show “Peppa Pig” in early 2022.

Oink! Coming in 2022, the world's first ever Peppa Pig Theme Park! You can visit Peppa Pig and all her friends in sunny... Posted by Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida on Thursday, February 25, 2021

WJXT reported the new theme park will contain brand new rides, interactive attractions, and water areas complete with “muddy puddles” for the little ones to enjoy. Families will be able to meet Peppa and her friends and see them in exclusive live shows.

The new theme park will be a separate ticket from the Legoland park, and will be walking distance to Legoland hotels such as the Legoland Pirate Island Hotel, according to Legoland on their website.

Parents can receive updates on the “Peppa Pig” theme park by signing up for emails here.