Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo named a leader on Time Magazine’s 100 Next list

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo joins 99 other history-makers in “TIME” Magazine’s “Top 100 Next” series.

In the essay penned by former 2020 Democratic presidential nominee and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, he said it’s hard to imagine a tougher first set of circumstances to confront her first term of office, and the ability to expand Early Voting sites, which had tripled during the 2020 Election.

“[Hidalgo] has really distinguished herself and makes us proud—not just as Democrats but as Texans,” O’Rourke wrote. “That’s what leadership looks like.”

“Proud to represent Harris County on the #TIME100Next list,” Hidalgo tweeted. “Thank you [Beto O’Rourke] for the incredible words, and for all you’re doing in the wake of this disaster.”

As an expansion to the original TIME Magazine’s Top 100, the ”TIME100 Next” series is focused more on emerging leaders who are shaping the future from the present, wrote TIME Editor-in-Chief and CEO. Notable individuals who made the list included Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman, talk show host Amber Ruffin, and country music artist Luke Combs.