What to know about ReelAbilities Festival 2021, showing the best of music, art, and film from people with disabilities

ReelAbilities 2021 will take place virtually and the public is invited.

HOUSTON – This year’s ReelAbilities Festival will take place virtually and Houstonians are invited to view the best of music, art, and film.

Hosted by the Alexander Institute of Houston, the festival aims to showcase art and film contributions from people who live with disabilities.

The festival will also feature numerous seminars involving job and life skills that allows individuals to improve their skills in life whether on the job or around family and friends. Both seminars require registration and information can be found here.

The ReelAbilities festival will also feature a music, art, and movie festival featuring contributions made by talented people with disabilities.

The events are free and anyone can attend to view showings, or purchase art from talent.

To see the full schedule and for more information on movie showings and the music festival, click here.