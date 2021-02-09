This is what Houstonians learned about themselves, other people during the coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – During these trying times, many Houstonians are taking a deep breath to reflect.

After KPRC 2 asked our Facebook followers what they’ve learned about themselves during the pandemic, most have said from “slowing down in life” to appreciating your friends and family like never before.

This is what Houstonians said:

“All the things that don’t matter vs the things that do. Most of us could really work from home instead of driving to work....Its important to take some time off to enjoy life and family. Be thankful!” - Lavawn Covington

“I have learned the importance of being flexible, thinking of others in my actions, enjoying simple pleasures, and never taking any person for granted. I have noticed that many people are struggling physically and/or emotionally during these times and their reactions sometimes present themselves as anger or fear. I have seen a great deal of love and sacrifice which is what we all need to strive to do.” - Shannon Little Burnett

“That I can do without watching NFL and going to the movies. People need to think for themselves and do what is best for them and their health.” - Patzy Cobletz

“That I miss having my friends over for dinner or happy hour. I miss hugging my friends and I didn’t realize until the pandemic how important it is to socialize.” - Aracely Palomares Neely

“I have learned to slow down. Which I like. My life before was go, go, go with no down time. I worked all the time and got no sleep. I don’t do that anymore.” - Autumn Hart

What have you learned about yourself during these trying times? Tell us in the comments below.