These NFL players with Houston-area ties won big during Sunday night’s Super Bowl LV

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) celebrates his touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans.

HOUSTON – The Houston-area is celebrating three players with ties to the area who won Super Bowl LV Sunday night.

Antoine Winfield, Jr., Mike Evans and Quentin Hill all play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their hometowns and their alma maters are celebrating their win.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Kansas City Chiefs in a 31-9 win during Super Bowl LV Sunday night, becoming the first team to win a Super Bowl at their home base.

These are the local players who won big at Tampa Sunday night:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) celebrates with Devin White (45), Lavonte David (54), Mike Edwards (32) and others after intercepting a pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

Safety, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Graduated from The Woodlands High School in 2016, Winfield Jr. started Super Bowl LV as a Safety for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joining three other NFL players from The Woodlands who participated in a Super Bowl, The Courier of Montgomery County reported.

I'm a Super Bowl CHAMPION❗️🏴‍☠️ — Antoine Winfield Jr. (@AntoineWJr11) February 8, 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) celebrates his touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans.

Wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Galveston also had one of their own play at the Super Bowl Sunday night. The Ball High and Texas A&M graduate received many notable congratulatory messages on Twitter, including one from LA Lakers star Lebron James.

Congratulations to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Galveston’s own, Mike Evans! Super Bowl LV Champions! Posted by The Spot on Sunday, February 7, 2021

Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during training camp at Raymond James Stadium on September 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida.

Offensive linebacker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Quinton Bell’s alma mater, Prairie View A&M, congratulated the champion Sunday night on Facebook, following Tampa Bay’s win at the Super Bowl. He joined Tampa Bay after a brief time with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019.