These NFL players with Houston-area ties won big during Sunday night’s Super Bowl LV

HOUSTON – The Houston-area is celebrating three players with ties to the area who won Super Bowl LV Sunday night.
Antoine Winfield, Jr., Mike Evans and Quentin Hill all play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their hometowns and their alma maters are celebrating their win.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Kansas City Chiefs in a 31-9 win during Super Bowl LV Sunday night, becoming the first team to win a Super Bowl at their home base.
These are the local players who won big at Tampa Sunday night:
Antoine Winfield, Jr.
Safety, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Graduated from The Woodlands High School in 2016, Winfield Jr. started Super Bowl LV as a Safety for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joining three other NFL players from The Woodlands who participated in a Super Bowl, The Courier of Montgomery County reported.
I'm a Super Bowl CHAMPION❗️🏴☠️— Antoine Winfield Jr. (@AntoineWJr11) February 8, 2021
Mike Evans
Wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Galveston also had one of their own play at the Super Bowl Sunday night. The Ball High and Texas A&M graduate received many notable congratulatory messages on Twitter, including one from LA Lakers star Lebron James.
Congratulations to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Galveston’s own, Mike Evans! Super Bowl LV Champions!Posted by The Spot on Sunday, February 7, 2021
Quinton Bell
Offensive linebacker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quinton Bell’s alma mater, Prairie View A&M, congratulated the champion Sunday night on Facebook, following Tampa Bay’s win at the Super Bowl. He joined Tampa Bay after a brief time with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019.
Here on The Hill, #wherechampionsarebuilt isn't just a mantra or a hashtag. It's the truth!! Congratulations to former PVAMU Football star Quinton Bell for becoming a Super Bowl Champion!!! #SPOTTHEBALLPosted by Prairie View A&M Panther Athletics on Sunday, February 7, 2021