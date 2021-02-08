Really love camping? This Texas national park is seeking volunteers to camp for 3 months

Houstonians who are willing to trade city life for camp life can do so by volunteering at a Texas national park.

Guadalupe Mountains National Park, located south of the Texas-New Mexico border, is looking for several volunteers to set up camp for three months straight at one of three campsites.

Volunteers can choose between the Pine Springs or Dog Canyon Campgrounds and camp either October through December or July through September.

Volunteers needed! We are still looking for a campground host for July, August, and September of this year at our Pine... Posted by Guadalupe Mountains National Park on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Job duties for volunteers include serving as a point-of-contact for campers in the area, daily water testing, monitoring safety, and assist in search-and-rescue efforts.

Volunteers must have their own RV or trailer with a shower and bathroom, must be committed to the three-month requirement and work 32 hours a week. A background and reference check will be done prior to start.

Those who are interested can learn more and/or sign up here.