Why your 50s might be the best time to start a new career

HOUSTON – Have you ever had a plan for life and it didn’t work out the way you thought it would? Sure, we all have. The key is to use those experiences and turn them into something positive. This is especially true for women of a certain age, as they move into their 50s and beyond. For many, this time is the perfect time for a change.

“Oftentimes the journey throws us something we are not prepared for. said Life and Business strategist Miara Shaw. “We didn’t put it on our Google calendar. It’s not in our journey.”

Every experience is valuable

Shaw believes everything happens for a reason. Even the negative things can teach us something.

“I say there are no wasted experiences,” She said. “Anytime it seems too dark to get over it or we are not even sure how we are going to get past it, if we keep pursuing the journey we will find that brighter thing. It always, always works out.”

Shaw is not just teaching about positivity and reinvention, she has lived it herself. Once a high-powered energy trader, a layoff forced her to start her “second act.”

“I think reinvention sometimes comes later because we are forced into it,” she said. “As companies start to reorganize, it just so happens the ones that are a little older get sent out. But I think in our 50s, as well, we are more aware of what we like, what brings us joy and what brings us peace.”

Shaw coaches other women as they take up a reinvention. She said this time in a woman’s life is the perfect time to do something new.

“The over 50 group, we have settled a bit more about what we know about ourselves to be true,” she said. “In your 20s you are still discovering that. We’ve been doing what we felt our family wanted us to do or what the world has asked us to do and we’ve ignored our passion or our purpose.”

Would you make the leap?

A big life change can be scary, but sometimes just seeing other people do it is motivation.

Monday on KPRC 2 News at 10 p.m., you’ll be introduced to two women who have done just that. From the boardroom to the great outdoors, and the classroom to climbing up on people’s roofs, see how these women changed their careers and the advice they have for others who may want to do the same.

Shaw will also explain what you can be doing right now to make a reinvention happen and how to even get started when it comes to trying something new.